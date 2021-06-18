Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Cowen lifted their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 18,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,792. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

