Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Sell

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

CXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

CXP opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 460.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 946,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

