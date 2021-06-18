Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enbridge has the longest and most sophisticated crude oil and liquids pipeline system in the world that spreads across 17,127 miles. With significant portion of its assets being contracted by shippers for long term, the company’s business model is less exposed to market volatility owing to the pandemic. From 2021 to 2023, the midstream player expects C$17 billion in midstream growth capital projects to be executed. Moreover, the company has estimated roughly C$10-billion growth capital projects to be placed into service in 2021. But, the firm’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure. Over the past year, the firm has mostly been yielding lower dividend than the industry. Also, Enbridge's Line 5 is facing severe backlash from environmental groups and Michigan’s governor wants the pipeline to be shut down over spill concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

