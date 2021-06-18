Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) to Hold

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $192.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

