Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Sell

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Momo has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 555.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

