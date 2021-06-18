Zacks Investment Research Lowers Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho raised Komatsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Komatsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Komatsu presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.