Zacks Investment Research Lowers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Hold

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

TriNet Group stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,724. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

