Zap (ZAP) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and approximately $123,926.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.71 or 0.00745307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00083953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042766 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

