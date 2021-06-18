Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,083,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,456,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.34. 2,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

