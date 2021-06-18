Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 79,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.11. 20,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

