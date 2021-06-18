Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $173,772,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,364 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,792. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

