Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 132.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NYSE EW traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $100.90. 6,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.