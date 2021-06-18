Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 254 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

INTU stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.34. 3,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,264. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $478.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

