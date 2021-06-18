Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,731,800.98 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at $60,134,456.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00.

ZS stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

