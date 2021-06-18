Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $240.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 63,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,035,826 shares.The stock last traded at $216.94 and had previously closed at $207.39.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,017,679.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,987 shares of company stock worth $25,103,434. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.13. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

