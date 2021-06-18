ZumCoin Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

