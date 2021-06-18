ZUSD Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC on exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $297,487.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00060089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00135979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183458 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00881739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.94 or 1.00002352 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

