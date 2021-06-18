Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,665 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 34.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $45,041,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 71.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $94,780.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $211,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 683,363 shares of company stock worth $7,103,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

