$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Gaia reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%.

GAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Gaia has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Gaia by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

