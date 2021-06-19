-$0.03 EPS Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,921.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 711,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82. The firm has a market cap of $409.50 million and a PE ratio of -85.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.