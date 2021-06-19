-$0.03 EPS Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,921.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 711,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82. The firm has a market cap of $409.50 million and a PE ratio of -85.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

