-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEEM shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen started coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 480,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,543. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.83 million and a PE ratio of -43.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.17.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $910,100. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.