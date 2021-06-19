-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

ONCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 1,691,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $130.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.25. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14.

OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

