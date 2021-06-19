-$0.24 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,731,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,462,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

