$0.49 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

