-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of ($3.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $169.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.48. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

