$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 461.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

