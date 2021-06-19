$0.70 EPS Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.85. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $25.64. 924,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $752.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,123 shares of company stock worth $1,600,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

