$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $0.41. First Solar reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,963 shares of company stock worth $935,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $76.97 on Friday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.60. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

