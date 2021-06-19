$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $1.15 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $848.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of DAR traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.29. 4,357,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,809. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.