$1.12 EPS Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,944,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unum Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

