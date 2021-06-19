$1.14 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.19. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

HWC traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. 949,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.