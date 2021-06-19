$1.51 EPS Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.58. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,949. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.