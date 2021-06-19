$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.27. 4,264,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 57.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.