10,146 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.