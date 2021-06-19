$118.46 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce $118.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.92 million to $120.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $94.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $487.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $474.15 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $484.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

GWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,489,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

