118 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Carvana by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $346,262,496 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $294.32 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

