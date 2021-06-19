$121.80 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce sales of $121.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $136.00 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $718.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $659.30 million to $786.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $938.86 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

HCC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $840.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $6,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

