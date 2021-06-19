1,307 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in SI-BONE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,833. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

