$14.08 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post sales of $14.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.73 million to $14.59 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $62.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.54. 31,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,612. The company has a market cap of $217.88 million, a P/E ratio of 654.65 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

