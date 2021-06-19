$15.21 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to announce $15.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.03 million and the highest is $15.39 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $61.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%.

SCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $246.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 88.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 454,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

