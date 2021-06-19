$15.50 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce sales of $15.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 785.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $109.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $252.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.03 million, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $38.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.59.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

