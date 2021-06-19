156,022 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

