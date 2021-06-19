16,429 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Orange by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Orange’s payout ratio is presently 50.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORAN. Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

