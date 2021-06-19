1,650 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $6,745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 234,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 316.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 221,924 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.17. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

