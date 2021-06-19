$169.40 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $169.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $686.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $693.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $691.95 million, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $710.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,198. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

