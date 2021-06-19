1,909 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

