21,543 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

