21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Holdings Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.96% of 21Vianet Group worth $41,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

