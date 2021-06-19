$220.71 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to announce $220.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $82.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $910.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $999.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $984.93 million, with estimates ranging from $824.00 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 5,643,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,820. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 101,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

