23,354 Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth $15,720,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCY opened at $12.24 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02.

LCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

